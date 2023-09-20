After Decades On The Market IIHS Just Now Discovers Minivans Aren't That Safe In A Crash

What's that? Described as the lynchpin of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash test program, the moderate overlap front evaluation requires a vehicle to be crashed into a barrier at 40 mph (make that 63 kph). The dummy in the driver seat is the size of an average male adult, whereas the dummy in the second-row seat behind the driver is the size of a 12-year-old child or a small woman. Also referred to as moderate overlap 2.0, the updated moderate overlap front crash test utilizes new metrics that focus on the rear-seat occupant's injuries. The nonprofit organization has recently tested four minivans produced for the 2023 model year, with all four being deemed acceptable or poor in terms of rear passenger restraints and kinematics. The poor rating was awarded to the Sienna, which is the only minivan of the bunch to feature a rear seatbelt reminder.



Read Article