BYD has confirmed that its first pick-up truck will be called the Shark, ahead of its unveiling at the Beijing motor show.

The Chinese giant announced the truck will introduce a new plug-in hybrid powertrain called DMO (dual-mode off-road) that's said to optimise off-road performance.

It has yet to confirm technical specifications for the powertrain, but it's expected to offer four-wheel drive and performance competitive with pure-ICE rivals such as the Toyota Hilux.