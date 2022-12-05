After Failing Miserably GM Now Says It Can Go Head To Head With The Europeans In EU Market

General Motors CEO Mary Barra says the company is ready to return to Europe as an electric vehicle maker after it left the market five years ago when it sold the Opel business to PSA Group.



As electric vehicles are booming in Europe, the second largest EV market in the world next to China, GM is considering a return to the continent. Speaking at the Milken Global Conference in Los Angeles, Barra confirmed the automaker's plan to increase its presence in Europe as GM targets an all-electric lineup by 2035.



