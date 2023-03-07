After Failing To Make A Dent In Model S Sales Lucid Says It's Ready To Tackle Model 3 And Y

Lucid boss Peter Rawlinson is a happy man. He’s just pulled off a major coup with his company’s supply deal with Aston Martin, Lucid’s first car – the Lucid Air – has been named World Car Luxury Car of the Year, Lucid motors power every single Formula E car and he’s about to get geeky with us and talk about the benefits of Lucid’s EV tech. Brit Rawlinson is an engineer at heart with one of the best EV track records in the business. He was the engineering brain behind Tesla’s first proper production car, the Model S, designed the platform for the Th!nk electric city car that was eventually bought by Ford and has also had stints at Lotus and Corus Automotive.



