After Failing With Heated Seats, BMW Is Now Offering Subscriptions For Adaptive Headlights

If you've been scrolling Instagram or TikTok lately, there's a chance you've stumbled upon posts bashing BMW for offering software upgrades nobody has asked for. However, all that these accounts want is engagement, and they're using a seemingly hot potato to trash BMW and generate revenue for themselves.

Yes, they are in the wrong. By the end of this article, I will have proven that to you.

So, what's going on exactly? BMW is offering over-the-air updates to customers who are willing to pay for them in full or on a monthly basis. These include comprehensive map updates, upgraded camera features (such as recognizing fixed speed traps), and other things like bespoke sounds for EVs or adaptive suspension.