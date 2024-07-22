After Failing With Heated Seats, BMW Is Now Offering Subscriptions For Adaptive Headlights

Agent009 submitted on 7/22/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:58:15 AM

Views : 1,543 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you've been scrolling Instagram or TikTok lately, there's a chance you've stumbled upon posts bashing BMW for offering software upgrades nobody has asked for. However, all that these accounts want is engagement, and they're using a seemingly hot potato to trash BMW and generate revenue for themselves.
Yes, they are in the wrong. By the end of this article, I will have proven that to you.
 
So, what's going on exactly? BMW is offering over-the-air updates to customers who are willing to pay for them in full or on a monthly basis. These include comprehensive map updates, upgraded camera features (such as recognizing fixed speed traps), and other things like bespoke sounds for EVs or adaptive suspension.


Read Article


After Failing With Heated Seats, BMW Is Now Offering Subscriptions For Adaptive Headlights

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)