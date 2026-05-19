After Failing With The EX30, Volvo Plans To Replace The Crossover With A Bigger Version

The compact EX30 was supposed to be Volvo's mainstream EV in the U.S. Then came the tariffs, which hiked up its price, and the policy shifts. In March, the Swedish brand pulled the stylish little EV from its U.S. lineup. But Americans won't be without an entry-level Volvo EV for long. A replacement is already on the way, and it'll cost about as much as the EX30 did. “We're going to have a new car coming, that will fulfill not exactly the same price point, but very similar,” Luis Rezende, president of Volvo Cars America told reporters on Monday.



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