After First Scoffing At Tesla, BMW Now Makes It A Priority To Topple The Automaker

BMW lost the US luxury sales crown to Tesla last year after three years of dominating the market, but the Bavarian automaker is determined to beat the US EV maker at its own game. The company plans to add competitively specced battery-powered models to its lineup of sedans and crossovers over the next few years, increasing pressure on Tesla. BMW of North America CEO, Sebastian Mackensen, told Automotive News in an interview that the company's main priority in the near term is "the transition of our business to expand into battery-electric vehicles."



