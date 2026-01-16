After Kicking Hybrids To The Curb Jeep Concentrates On V8 Power With Wrangler Moab 392

Stellantis is capitalizing on the changing times and making the Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 available in all 50 states. The V8 HEMI-powered off-road monster could not meet California's CARB emission standards, making it impossible to sell in states that followed CARB regulations. The move is on brand for Stellantis, which has faked electrification and recently announced it would scrap all PHEV models. Stellantis announced that the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 is now available to order across all 50 US states. Powered by a HEMI V8 engine, the legendary off-roader was unable to meet the strict California CARB emission rules. And because 18 other states also follow California emissions rules, the Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 was only available in the rest of the US.



