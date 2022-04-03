After Losing Gigafactory Bid, Oklahoma House Commitee Passes Bill That Could Ban Tesla From State

Tesla fears having to shut down its stores and service centers in Oklahoma as a new bill banning direct sales and service from automaker has passed a House committee unanimously, and it’s heading to a vote.

 

To this day, there are still some states that prevent Tesla and other automakers from selling directly to consumers.

This is because of old laws put in place to protect franchise dealerships against automakers trying to compete with the people who invested a lot of money into providing a sale and service workforce for them. It made a lot of sense.



