After Posting New Range Estimates, Tesla Tells Customers To Reconfigure Their Order Or Get Cancelled

After Tesla debuted new range estimates for its vehicles, the automaker has started emailing customers with pending orders to ask them to reconfigure in the next few days.



Tesla made adjustments to its range estimates for the Model S, Model X and Model Y, as we reported on Thursday, and the company is now asking buyers with pending orders for the vehicles to update their configurations by January 10 (via Sawyer Merritt). The news was shared in emails to buyers this week, seemingly informing customers of the updated range estimates to ensure that they agree before taking delivery of their vehicles, which are now estimated to have less range than when purchased.





