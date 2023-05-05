After Posting Record Profits Porsche Decides To Raise Prices To Make Even MORE Money

Porsche will reportedly be raising prices between 4 and 8 percent on the European and U.S. markets during the second half of 2023 to cope with higher operating costs noted in its first-quarter earnings announcement. Even so, higher-end brands appear to be doing fairly well at present, and Porsche itself noted that operating profits rose to €1.84 billion ($2.03 billion USD) while revenue increased to €10.1 billion in Q1 — which is about 25 percent higher than they were last year. Unless you’ve been in a coma for the last few years, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that automotive pricing has gone off the rails. While the dollar has certainly gotten weaker, we’ve also seen dealerships going crazy with markups and manufacturers exploiting limited production volumes in the hopes of expanding their profit margins.



