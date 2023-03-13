After Promising To Not Cut Prices Volkswagen Slashes ID.3 MSRP To Keep Up With Tesla

Volkswagen recently announced that it would slash the price of its flagship ID.3 electric hatchback by €3,000, putting it in direct competition with Tesla.

The German automaker is expected to lower the price of the ID.3 under €40,000 ($42,000). Many reports speculate that slashing the VW ID. 3’s price would put it in direct competition with the Tesla Model Y. Industry analyst Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer believes that Volkswagen sees Tesla as its toughest competition in the EV markets, especially in China.

“Volkswagen sees how big the threat is from Tesla,” Dudenhoeffer told AFP–a German news agency.