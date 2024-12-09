After Public Shaming Car Dealership Awards Purdue Student 2 Year Free Lease After Winning Football Contest

A major auto dealer in Indiana has been caught in a scandal for reneging on a reward to a college student based on a technicality. During the opening game of the season at Purdue University, Rohrman Automotive Group held its “Kicks for Cash” contest, in which a student must complete three field goals within 30 seconds to win a free two-year car lease. Zachary Spangler competed in the friendly contest and made all three goals to thunderous applause. A few days later, the dealership told Spangler he missed making the final kick by a fraction of a second, setting off a wave of backlash against Rohrman so publicly damning that the dealership has ultimately decided to offer the student the reward it promised him in the first place.



Read Article