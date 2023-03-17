After Safely Moving Over 1,000,000 Passengers Las Vegas To Open Second Underground Loop The Summer

The Boring Company’s (TBC) Vegas Loop Westgate station is expected to open in the summer, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) told Teslarati.

The Westgate portion of the Vegas Loop is connected to The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop. The LVCVA informed Teslarati that TBC is making progress on the Westgate tunnel.

Recently, TBC crews were sighted digging the tunnel between the Las Vegas Convention Center and Westgate. The new Vegas Loop tunnel begins at the northwest portion of the LVCC campus. The Vegas Loop station’s Westgate tunnel will surface at the Riviera station near the Convention Center’s West Hall parking lot.