After Seeing The Costs Washington State Reconsiders Use Of Studded Tires

Studded tires were created to boost traction and safety in icy, snow-packed conditions. But in Washington, a state where winter weather is common, there’s a push to ban them altogether. The reason? They’re wearing down roads at a rate the state can’t afford, and officials argue the safety benefits no longer justify the cost.

According to a new annual report from the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC), eliminating studded tires could save the state $20–$29 million every year, and that’s just on state highways. Damage to city and county roads adds millions more.