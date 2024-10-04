After Seeing What Price Cuts Did To Mach-E Sales Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Price By Up To $5,500

After starting 2024 off strong, with EV sales climbing 86% in the first quarter, Ford looks to boost momentum. Ford is trimming prices on the 2024 F-150 Lightning by up to $5,500 as the American automaker looks to fend off incoming competition.


Ford sold 20,233 electric vehicles in the first three months of 2024, surging 86% from last year. The Mach-E led the charge, with sales climbing 77% year-over-year (YOY).
With 9,589 units sold in Q1, Ford’s Mach-E was the second-best-selling electric SUV in the US behind Tesla’s Model Y.


