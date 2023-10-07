After Selling Only 281 Units Last Month Lexus Slashes The Electric RZ Price By $10,000

Lexus is offering some enticing deals on its fully electric RZ crossover this month, and if any model needed a discount, it's this one. When the Lexus RZ arrived, we lamented its high starting price, especially since it doesn't qualify for a tax credit like its Tesla Model Y rival.

The starting price of around $60,000 undermined an otherwise excellent luxury crossover, but customers can now get up to $10,000 in lease cash for a new RZ this month.

CarsDirect spotted a bulletin sent to dealers outlining this saving and other incentives for the RZ this month. As reported by the publication, this is the largest RZ discount so far and marks a shift in the automaker's approach to pricing. Obviously, Lexus feels compelled to respond to the EV price wars initiated by Tesla.