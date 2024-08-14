After Tearing Down A Cybertruck, Hyundai Is Now Convinced It Can Take On The Electric Pickup Segment

Is Hyundai already planning to go after Tesla’s new Cybertruck? Following a teardown and analysis of the Tesla Cybertruck, Hyundai wants to make a comeback in the US pickup truck market.

Hyundai Motor Company, including Kia and Genesis, had a record-setting year in the US in 2023. After topping Jeep owner Stellantis, Honda, and Nissan in sales last year, Hyundai became America’s fourth-largest automaker.

Now that the ball is in the South Korean automaker’s court, Hyundai doesn’t plan on letting up. Hyundai is missing out on one of the largest segments in the US auto market: pickup trucks.