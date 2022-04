The Toyota GR Supra sports car has finally been made available with a manual gearbox, three years after its launch.



The new six-speed manual will be offered in combination with the 335bhp 3.0-litre straight-six engine fitted to the top-rung Supra. Toyota says it has been engineered especially for this powertrain. This means, however, that the Supra’s other engine - the 254bhp 2.0-litre inline four, will not be available with the manual ’box.







