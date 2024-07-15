After Trump Assassination Attempt, Elon Musk Reveals Of Two Thwarted Attempts On Him As Well

The whole world watched in shock as a shooter tried to assassinate Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. Elon Musk claims he knows exactly how it feels because two people have tried to kill him on two different occasions. They were both arrested not far from Tesla's headquarters in Texas.

America's heart skipped a beat as the Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump was whisked off the stage in Butler, Pensylvania, surrounded by Secret Service agents, after gunfire that killed two (the shooter included) and critically injured two. Donald Trump suffered an injury at the upper section of his right ear and was seen waving his fist as a victory gesture after he got up.

The shooter, a 20-year-old man carrying an AR-15-style rifle, who fired from a rooftop some 150 yards (150 meters) away, was also annihilated by the Secret Service moments after he started shooting.