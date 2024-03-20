After Two Years Insurance Company FINALLY Settles Most Expensive Car Crash In History

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale supercar was totaled in a crash on a highway in Finland back in 2023. After two years of negotiations, the insurance company has to pay a record-breaking compensation to the owner involved in the accident. This is probably the most expensive accident in history for an insurance company, and it involves one of the most expensive cars currently in production. The amount of compensation that the owner of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale received reportedly breaks any record. It paid over half a million dollars to cover for loss. But how did the car get so badly deformed? Last November, the owner was driving on the highway when his car went aquaplaning. He lost control of the SF90 Stradale and went head-first into the guardrail. The front end was a complete mess. It was so deformed that you could hardly tell the hood, headlights, and grille apart. One of the wheels detached from the car in the impact and flew hundreds of feet away.



