After Violating The Privacy Of Millions Flock Safety CEO Calls For New Rules

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:24 AM

Views : 594 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: techcrunch.com

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The country needs to find a “compromise” between privacy and safety, according to Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley.
 
“When people talk about just one of these, privacy or safety, they’re prioritizing the wrong thing, and what we have to prioritize as a country is compromise,” Langley said during a recent interview with Fox News. “How do we have our safety, and how do we balance privacy?”
 
Langley’s Fox News appearance was just the latest interview he’s given as the company faces a growing public outcry around concerns that Flock’s surveillance cameras, drones, and license plate recognition technology could be misused.


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After Violating The Privacy Of Millions Flock Safety CEO Calls For New Rules

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