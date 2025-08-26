After White House Visit Hyundai Will Raises Investment In The US To $26 Billion

Hyundai Motor Group will invest $26 billion (approximately 36 trillion won) in the United States over the next four years starting this year. This is an increase of $5 billion from the $21 billion investment announced in March at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Through this investment, Hyundai Motor Group aims to respond to U.S. government policies while expanding business opportunities in various fields to strengthen its future business competitiveness, including mobility. The key areas of investment are future industries such as steel, automobiles, and robotics.

The robotics sector accounts for the majority of the newly added $5 billion. Hyundai Motor Group has decided to establish a new robot factory in the United States with an annual capacity of 30,000 units.