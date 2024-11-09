After Witnessing F-150 Lightning And Cybertruck Disasters Lucid CEO Won't Consider An EV Pickup Truck

If you've been holding out hope for a Lucid Motors pickup truck, don't bother. The electric-vehicle startup isn't interested in going toe-to-toe with the Ford F-150 Lightning or Rivian R1T, its CEO said on Tuesday. Not without a major breakthrough in battery technology, at least.

"I really think that it's very tough to make an electric pickup truck work today," Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson said during its Technology and Manufacturing Day event at its Arizona factory. "Not one that's usable and cost-effective."

Why? Pickup trucks are big and heavy. Their owners demand the ability to tow things, an activity that deals a major blow to EV range. Pickups—electric or otherwise—aren't exactly known for their efficiency. All of this necessitates huge battery packs that drive up the cost to consumers, Rawlinson said. That's at odds with Lucid's driving philosophy, which is a deep focus on getting the most miles out of the smallest battery pack possible.