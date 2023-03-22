After Years Of Being Dead Last, Chevrolet Retires The Camaro From The Pony Car Race

GM might create a family of EVs, including a crossover or SUV, bearing the Camaro name, Car and Driver reported in December. The automaker previously discontinued the Camaro in 2002 before reviving it in 2009.

To mark the end of the sixth-generation Camaro, Chevy will offer a Collector’s Edition package on the 2024 Camaro RS and SS, as well as on a limited number of ZL1 versions in North America. The brand says the package will throw back to the launch of the Camaro in the 1960s and its early code-name, Panther. Orders will begin this summer, Chevy said.

The Camaro has long been a rival to the Ford Mustang in the midsize sports car segment, though Camaro sales have faded significantly. GM sold 24,652 Camaros in the U.S. last year for a 13 percent gain from 2021, but it ranked third in the pony car segment behind the Dodge Challenger and the Mustang.