Formula 1 hasn't been as good this season according to Toto Wolff, and he lays the blame at the gap between the top teams and the rest of the field, reports The Independent.



Only Red Bull and Ferrari have finished in the top two positions in race weekends this year. The two teams have shown a solid pace advantage over the rest of the field all year. Both have struggled less with porpoising issues than their rivals, particularly Mercedes.



Read Article