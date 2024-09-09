After Years Of Raking In Record Profits And Charging Outlandish Markups, Car Dealers Blame High Interest Rates On Bleak Outlook

A recent Cox Automotive poll has shown that U.S. dealers are becoming less optimistic about the upcoming sales period. Top reasons included the economy, high interest rates, and an uncertain political climate. That said, it probably doesn’t take an in-depth study to realize there’s something off about today’s product mix and financing options when the most common question I receive from friends about automobiles pertains to why they all seem to cost so much these days. But it's nice to have the extra data. Cox's Dealer Sentiment Index survey connected with 536 franchised dealers between July 23rd and August 7th to get their take on how the market would fare through the next quarter. The trend was negative, with the future market receiving a score of 40. That’s down from 42 in the previous quarter and 45 from the same quarter from last year.



