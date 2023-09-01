After a Dismal 2022 The Industry Isn't Sure If 2023 Will Be Any Better

Lingering supply chain woes dragged 2022 U.S. light-vehicle sales to their lowest level since 2011, but many dealers are entering 2023 with fuller lots as production begins to bounce back — at least for some automakers.

Still, experts warn the industry will grapple with numerous challenges this year that could slow its recovery, including rising interest rates and sky-high transaction prices that may turn away some buyers.

“We’re not seeing demand collapse; there’s still strong demand, but it’s certainly weaker than it was,” Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, told Automotive News. “Interest rates on top of high prices are just freezing some people out of the market.”



