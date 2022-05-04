After the Chevy Bolt FIASCO Would YOU Ever Trust Another EV Made By GM And Give Them Your Money?

I'm a big fan of people and companies who do the right thing and are more focused on actions and not words.



And I reward companies with my hard earned $$$ when they do.



So as I look at the actions of General Motors during this Chevy Bolt fiasco I ask how a company who says they are going all electric intends to EARN customer dollars after the MESS they made on the EV's they've already had on sale.



There is a reason WHY people throw money at Toyotas. They work and they honor their customers with good service.



So we ask would YOU ever buy a GM EV or TRUST the company after their bungling of the Bolt?



Discuss....





After months of delay, GM restarts Chevy Bolt EV production: General Motors has finally resumed production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV after months of delay, The Detroit News reports. The automaker had halted production of the vehicles at its Orion… https://t.co/jlV55IyI0r pic.twitter.com/bYrxbUwc42 — you-betterknow (@BetterknowYou) April 5, 2022



