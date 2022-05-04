After the Chevy Bolt FIASCO Would YOU Ever Trust Another EV Made By GM And Give Them Your Money?

I'm a big fan of people and companies who do the right thing and are more focused on actions and not words.

And I reward companies with my hard earned $$$ when they do.

So as I look at the actions of General Motors during this Chevy Bolt fiasco I ask how a company who says they are going all electric intends to EARN customer dollars after the MESS they made on the EV's they've already had on sale.

There is a reason WHY people throw money at Toyotas. They work and they honor their customers with good service.

So we ask would YOU ever buy a GM EV or TRUST the company after their bungling of the Bolt?

Discuss....





