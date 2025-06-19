Aftermarket Begins Embracing The Kia Tasman Pickup Truck

Kia’s Tasman has been stirring the pot in pickup circles ever since it was unveiled, mostly thanks to its polarizing design. As the midsize truck gears up for its debut in the Australian market next month, ARB, a local tuner, has released some renderings showcasing aftermarket accessories meant to amp up its off-road capabilities and overall practicality. The company has shown two different kinds of off-road bumpers for the Tasman, each packed with rugged skid plates and recovery points. One of these bumpers features a beefy bull bar that wraps around the front fenders and side steps, just in case you want to tackle a kangaroo or two (we’re kidding, don’t do that).



