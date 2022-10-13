Aftermarket Converts ID.Buzz Into A Camper For Under $3,000

Volkswagen has yet to offer a camper version of its electric van ID. Buzz, but the aftermarket companies are already on it. Ququq was the first company to introduce a camper kit for the ID. Buzz and is now ready to start selling it for $2,700.



Although the ID. Buzz took a long time to get from the concept to production, it will probably be the most popular product Volkswagen has designed since the first generation Type 2 Bus. Customers are thrilled at the idea of an electric Bus, or Bulli, as the Germans prefer to call it affectionately. Of course, the camper community eagerly awaits the camper conversions that will surely follow, including an official camper build, as Volkswagen promised.



