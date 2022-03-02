Aftermarket Transforms The Cybertruck Into A Catamaran Hydrofoil

The Tesla Cybertruck has proven very popular across the globe. However, since it hasn't come to market yet, and it's been delayed a few times, people have made their own versions of the truck. In addition, many companies are banking on the Cybertruck's upcoming success, and have already started offering unique aftermarket products for the stainless-steel electric behemoth. A company that appears to be named Cybercat shared the following information with us, and initially, we didn't think it was real. To be honest, it almost seemed as though Cybercat was mocking other aftermarket companies, and creating this hypothetical product and website as a joke.



