Against All Odds Toyota And BMW Held Off On Dropping All ICE Vehicles - It Turns Out They Were Right

At the beginning of the decade, car companies rushed to set expiration dates for combustion engines. It's as if there was a race to see who could go all-in on EVs first, with companies like Volvo and Bentley pledging to abandon gas cars by 2030. Others, like Ford of Europe, promised it would only sell electric passenger cars by the end of the decade.
 
Other brands set targets for EVs to represent a large share of their annual sales. Porsche, for instance, hoped electric cars would account for more than 80 percent of total deliveries by 2030, while Audi projected it would discontinue ICE cars altogether by 2032.


