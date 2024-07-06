Against The Grain: Toyota Invests Big In ICE Powerplants At Alabama Plant

Toyota invests in its Alabama production center again. The world's largest automaker, with 11.23 million cars sold worldwide in 2023, will add new production lines in Huntsville. The move will create hundreds of jobs.

The Japanese carmaker will invest $282 million in the Alabama plant, bringing the total amount to more than $1.7 billion. The investment will help create more assembly lines that will enhance the production capacity of the factory. Drivetrain products will roll off the new assembly lines.

Toyota intends to also enhance the plant's flexibility and show commitment to the community. The center, which covers 1.3 million square feet, produces one-third of Toyota's engines in the United States.

The plant currently supplies four-, six-, and eight-cylinder engines to seven vehicle factories in North America. The engines that are built in Huntsville power models such as the Corolla, Corolla Cross, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra.