Agent 001 Calls His New Ride The MOST UNDERRATED American Vehicle RIGHT NOW. Do You Agree?

As you know if you read Auto Spies, you know the agents LOVE their vehicles and 001 may actually have a slight problem, if you know what we mean.
Enter his new STEED, the 2025 Ford F-150 Powerboost Hybrid 157”, King Ranch Edition.
In a world obsessed with flashy electric crossovers and overpriced luxury sedans, one American icon quietly reigns supreme without the fanfare it deserves: the 2025 Ford F-150 PowerBoost King Ranch with a 157-inch wheelbase and 6.5-foot bed. This beast of a truck isn't just a workhorse—it's a sophisticated, efficient powerhouse that's criminally underrated. While everyone chases the latest trends, this F-150 delivers unmatched versatility, comfort, and value, making it the ultimate choice for those who demand more from their ride.
Let's start with its imposing size, which perfectly balances brawn and usability. Stretching over 243 inches in overall length, with that generous 157-inch wheelbase and a spacious 6.5-foot bed, this SuperCrew configuration offers room for everything—from hauling lumber for a weekend project to comfortably seating a family of five on a cross-country adventure. The bed itself measures a wide 50.6 inches between the wheel wells, allowing for easy loading of ATVs, furniture, or gear without the hassle of smaller trucks. Yet, despite its full-size stature, it handles like a dream, thanks to Ford's refined suspension and available Ford BlueCruise for hands-free highway driving. This isn't some clunky relic; it's a modern marvel that dominates the road while fitting seamlessly into daily life.
What truly sets this PowerBoost apart—and elevates it to underrated status—is its astonishing fuel efficiency. Powered by a 3.5L full-hybrid V6 engine churning out 430 horsepower and 450 lb.-ft. of torque, it sips fuel like a compact car while delivering truck-level performance. Around town, you're looking at about 25 MPG, perfect for errands or commuting without constant gas station stops. On the highway, it holds steady at around 22 MPG, making long hauls economical and eco-friendly. That's hybrid magic at work, blending electric assist with V6 power for seamless transitions and up to 11,200 pounds of towing capacity. In an era of skyrocketing fuel prices, this F-150 laughs in the face of inefficiency, proving you don't have to sacrifice capability for savings. And how about close to 700 miles on a 30 gallon tank?
Step inside, and you'll wonder why anyone settles for less. The King Ranch interior is arguably the best in the entire F-series lineup, a luxurious sanctuary wrapped in quilted leather seats, genuine wood accents, and premium details that scream high-end sophistication. The B&O Unleashed 14-speaker sound system immerses you in crystal-clear audio, while features like the Interior Work Surface—a stowable shifter creating a flat workspace—and under-seat storage keep things organized and practical. Add in the Head-Up Display, LED ambient lighting, and heated/ventilated, and massaging seats, and it's clear this cabin rivals luxury SUVs, all while maintaining that rugged Ford DNA. And we prefer the King Ranch motif over the Platinum or Lariat.
The best option in our opinion is the amazing on-board power system.
And here's the cherry on top: this truck qualifies for sweet deductions under President Trump's new One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Signed into law in 2025, the bill allows up to $10,000 in deductions on interest paid for loans on new U.S.-assembled vehicles like the F-150, effective through 2028. For business owners or anyone financing this beauty, that's real money back in your pocket, making ownership even more rewarding. And don’t forget if you have your own business the Section 179 IRS deduction which the 157” F-150 qualifies for a 100% of MSRP deduction.
So why re we saying this is this the most underrated American vehicle right now? Because it does it all—size, efficiency, luxury, and tax perks—without the hype. In a market flooded with gimmicks, the 2025 F-150 PowerBoost King Ranch stands tall as a true patriot's pick: powerful, practical, and profoundly underappreciated. If you're ready for a truck that exceeds expectations, this is it. Oh, and it drives better than an Escalade in my opinion.
And I couldn't say no to the heavy discount and the Summer Ford promo of 0% for 48 months, 0 down, and 0 paymwnt for 90 days. AND 24 months, free maintenance. I first for an F-150.
Enjoy the shots and look for more content talking about the mods I’m doing with our friends at Truxs Auto Salon, TruckcoversUSA, and Patriot Liners.
Full 2025 Ford F-150 Powerboost Hybrid King Ranch Gallery