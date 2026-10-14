Aggressive All Electric Audi Sport Wagon Caught Stretching It's Legs

The new Audi RS5 Avant might be getting loads of attention from the automotive press while stealing the hearts of buyers in Europe, but it won't be the only hot wagon in the lineup. Besides the new generation of the RS6 Avant which is expected to debut next year with a potent plug-in hybrid powertrain, there will also be a slightly more tamed fully electric alternative based on the S6 Avant E-tron. Last year, it was reported that the RS6 Avant E-Tron was cancelled due to slower-than-expected demand for high-performance EVs. Still, our spy photographers kept spotting camouflaged prototypes of a hotter S6 E-tron in Sportback and Avant flavors. According to the latest rumors, this could wear the Performance moniker instead of receiving the full-blown RS treatment.



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