Aging Audi A1 And Q2 Models Get The Axe

After 16 years on sale, the Audi A1 has finally met its end. Production of the premium supermini has now ceased, alongside the larger Audi Q2 SUV, as the German manufacturer seeks to raise its point of entry in order to focus on more profitable models. While the nameplate made its debut in 2010, the second-generation Audi A1 arrived in 2019 and hasn't received a facelift since going on sale. The Audi Q2, on the other hand, has been sold for even longer, with only one generation ever being offered. This went on sale in 2016 and received several small updates throughout its decade-long lifespan.



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