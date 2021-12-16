Ahhhh, FREAK OUT! Chic's Founder Nile Rodgers Put Porsche Up For Sale That Gene Simmons ALMOST Barfed In! NOT KIDDING!

Agent001 submitted on 12/16/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:38:03 PM

Views : 1,008 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Back in my days working at the music company MP3.com in San Diego I was fortunate to meet alot of the stars we all know and love.

In fact, when we went public, BILLY IDOL played at our company celebration. Let me tell you, it was a NICE DAY for a NIGHT SETTING. See what I did there?

Well, it was a regular occurrence, especially on Friday's to get surprise visits and in house private concerts at our headquarters campus.

And one I remember really well was meeting a musical hero to me Nile Rodgers. Not a familiar name to you? The producer of Madonna's Like A Virgin album. Founder of Chic...Le Freak., Good Times, etc. Daft Punk's Get Lucky and so many more. Nile was a cool dude and we kept in touch ever since.

And I just noticed today he is selling one of his cars, a Porsche with a funny and interesting heritage. Supposedly, as Niles tells it, Gene Simmons of Kiss fame ALMOST puked in it! LOL.

Don't FREAK OUT, just check it out.




Ahhhh, FREAK OUT! Chic's Founder Nile Rodgers Put Porsche Up For Sale That Gene Simmons ALMOST Barfed In! NOT KIDDING!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)