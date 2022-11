U.S. auto safety regulators on Thursday confirmed a new death tied to a defective air bag inflator in a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup (F.N) and reiterated urgent calls for owners to get their vehicles repaired. Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLA.MI) earlier this month urged owners of 276,000 older U.S. vehicles to immediately stop driving them after three deaths were reported in crashes tied to faulty Takata inflators over the past seven months.



Read Article