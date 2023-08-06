Air Bag Supplier Shuts Down European Operations, Lays Off 8,000 And Raises Prices Due To Inflation

Auto suppliers have been hit by soaring raw material prices. Autoliv in January said cost inflation in 2022 was the worst in three decades, and that it was seeking to pass those costs on.

“The company continues to negotiate with its customers to secure pricing that reflects the extraordinary inflation and corrects structural price gaps,” Bratt said on Thursday.

“The highest priority and greatest challenge are the customer negotiations in Europe.”

