Air Force Evaluates Elon Musk's Starlink Internet - Finds It Is 30 Times Faster Than Milsat

It appears that the United States Air Force is also starting to see the value of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system. Starlink was one of the options the US Air Force in Utah tested last week as a possible means to improve communications capabilities and support the operations of the F-35A Lightning II. According to the US Air Force, the tests were aimed at evaluating and exploring high-speed communications in remote locations. After all, the flow of information is critical in a wartime environment, as highlighted by the performance of Starlink in Ukraine. Starlink has helped Ukraine stay connected to the internet amidst the Russian invasion, a factor that officials state has helped save numerous lives.



