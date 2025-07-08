Air Force Wants To Buy Cybertrucks As Munitions Targets

The Tesla Cybertruck is wanted by the United States Air Force as the military branch is buying up a fleet of vehicles specifically for use as targets in munitions training and testing.
 
The Air Force listed the Cybertruck among 33 total vehicles that will be used specifically to support the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)’s Standoff Precision Guided Munition (SOPGM) training and tests.
 
The Cybertruck was specifically chosen because of its durability, the Air Force states in filings that are public:


