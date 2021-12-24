Air Tags Becoming The Tool Of Choice For Car Thieves

Agent009 submitted on 12/24/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:27:35 AM

Views : 196 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A lot of times, news stories about new crime trends turn out to be fake or at the very least overblown. But it’s starting to look like there actually is a real trend of people using Apple AirTags to track cars they plan to steal later. The latest story involves a Detroit man who says he found one on his 2018 Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, John Nelson had only owned his Charger for two days when he parked it at Great Lakes Crossing, a shopping center in Auburn Hills, a small city about 30 miles north of downtown Detroit. After shopping for about two hours, he said he left for a friend’s house. That’s when he received a notification on his phone that he was being tracked by an AirTag.



Read Article


Air Tags Becoming The Tool Of Choice For Car Thieves

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)