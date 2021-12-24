Air Tags Becoming The Tool Of Choice For Car Thieves

A lot of times, news stories about new crime trends turn out to be fake or at the very least overblown. But it’s starting to look like there actually is a real trend of people using Apple AirTags to track cars they plan to steal later. The latest story involves a Detroit man who says he found one on his 2018 Dodge Charger Scat Pack. According to Fox 2 Detroit, John Nelson had only owned his Charger for two days when he parked it at Great Lakes Crossing, a shopping center in Auburn Hills, a small city about 30 miles north of downtown Detroit. After shopping for about two hours, he said he left for a friend’s house. That’s when he received a notification on his phone that he was being tracked by an AirTag.



