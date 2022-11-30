Airbus Teams Up With Renault To Develop Solid State Batteries

The push for the electrification of the transportation industry has created a number of revolutionary technologies in a very short period of time. Yet, hurdles in the way of an entirely ICE-free society still exist, and one of the biggest is represented by batteries.



Current cell chemistries batteries have their advantages, but they have limitations as well. Coincidently, those limitations have to do with two of the most important aspects of an electric vehicle, range and charging times. Several research projects are currently underway to find the best solutions to these issues, and you can add another one to the list as of this week. Main protagonists: aerospace company Airbus and carmaker Renault.



Read Article