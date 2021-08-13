Airstream May Be Ditching Mercedes For RV Use, But Not For The Reason You Are Thinking

Famed road travel vehicle maker Airstream has seen skyrocketing sales, impressive backlogs, and a surplus of job applicants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But there's one major yet unsurprising problem hiding in the shadows of this success: supply chain issues. Like other RV, travel trailer, and camper van makers, Airstream - which specializes in "silver bullet" trailers and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper vans - has been hit with supply chain disruptions amid increasing demand for its vehicles. This has amounted to rising supply costs, material shortages, and consequently, delayed production increases.



Read Article