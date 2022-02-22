Akido Toyoda Elected To FIA Senate - Toyota Commits To Racing For A Long Time

The FIA has been having a bit of a rough time for the past few months. After years of Jean Todt's rule, Mohammed Ben Sulayem was voted into the presidency after the biggest sporting controversy since the FIA's modern structure began. Since then, the Formula 1 race director's job has been restructured, and sweeping changes Sulayem promised seem to be well underway, with a raft of new appointments to the FIA senate, including the first-ever automotive CEO, Toyota's Akio Toyota. Without wanting to get too Phantom Menace, since governance structures may just possibly not be the most thrilling aspect of international motorsport, the FIA senate is a seriously important part of how the whole organization works. It's the part of the FIA that basically runs the whole show, from management to finances, and is made up of the most senior elected positions and other appointed people chosen to balance the 16-member-strong group.



