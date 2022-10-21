Alabama Parts Supplier Ordered To Stop Hiring 13 Year Olds

A manufacturer of auto parts in Alabama has been ordered to stop hiring underage workers.

The US Department of Labor said that SL Alabama in Alexander City had violated laws by employing workers under the age of 14 and by hiring workers under the age of 16 in manufacturing roles.

The DOL obtained a federal court order to stop SL Alabama from employing workers aged 15 and under, and to prevent the company from shipping or delivering any goods produced in violation of child-labor laws under the Fair Labor Standards Act. SL Alabama also paid a $30,076 civil money penalty to address the violations.