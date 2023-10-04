Alabama Senate Shows No Mercy To Street Racing In The State

An Alabama state Senate committee approved an amended bill to outlaw exhibition driving statewide, sending it to the full Senate for consideration, reports Alabama Political Reporter. The article defines exhibition driving as "the practice of holding impromptu races or exhibitions of speed and power, as well as performing burnouts and donuts in busy intersections." It also mentions public parking lots.

The amendment follows two serious incidents concerning exhibition driving in Birmingham, Alabama late last year, one of which left a dozen people injured, with at least nine critically (the cars involved were a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370Z). The other involved "a shooting incident among exhibition drivers (that) left five people injured outside a Smithfield nightclub."







