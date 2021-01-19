Alaska Department Of Revenue Purchases 124,654 Shares Of Tesla Stock In Q4

Tesla investments from Alaska’s Department of Revenue, which collects and invests public funds, dramatically rose in the fourth quarter of 2020. The trades were disclosed by the agency in a form it recently filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Alaska Department of Revenue, which managed $8.8 billion worth of US-traded assets as of December 31, opted to increase its TSLA holdings as it reduced its investments in companies like Intel, Gilead Sciences, and Qualcomm. Overall, the agency purchased 124,654 TSLA shares in Q4 2020, pushing its total holdings in the electric car maker to 126,754 shares in total.