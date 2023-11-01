Alaskan Chevrolet Bolt Owner Told Recalled Battery Will Take 4 Years To Get

Even though General Motors has said that it was making great progress replacing faulty battery packs as part of the recall that affected around 140,000 Bolt EVs, it seems some areas are lagging behind. One reader and 2020 Bolt EV owner from Alaska wrote to us explaining that she was informed by her nearest Chevy dealer that she would have to wait around four years to get the new battery installed in her vehicle. Patricia Atkinson lives in Sitka, which is a unified city-borough located in the southeast of Alaska, home to just under 8,500 people and apparently a place where EVs are very popular, even with no public charging infrastructure. It’s also an island with no road connection to the mainland, so traveling to and from requires a boat, plane or ferry if you want to transport something large, like a car; the ferry only comes once a month and the trip takes 12 hours.



Read Article